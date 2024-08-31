Forum Financial Management LP Has $799,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

