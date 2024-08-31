Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

