Forum Financial Management LP Sells 652 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $47,980,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNI opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.52. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.