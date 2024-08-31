Foster Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $116,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,782,000 after purchasing an additional 177,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 613,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. 1,842,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

