Foster Group Inc. Purchases 2,727 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.24. 1,176,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

