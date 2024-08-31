Foster Group Inc. Purchases 594 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $811,000. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

