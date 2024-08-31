Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,725,079,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.13.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

