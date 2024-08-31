Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund)
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.