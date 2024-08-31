Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249,134 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $157,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 37,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 7,811,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,294,627. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

