Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Frontline Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Frontline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.