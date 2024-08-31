Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.
Frontline Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.