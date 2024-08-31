FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.45

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.45 and last traded at $125.22, with a volume of 193097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

