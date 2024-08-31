Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.66

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.66 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 33.75 ($0.45). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 34.35 ($0.45), with a volume of 127,449 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £101.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.62.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

