Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $491.96. The company had a trading volume of 418,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.68. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $15,796,036 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

