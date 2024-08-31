General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $625,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

