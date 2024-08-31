General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.80 and last traded at $174.71. Approximately 1,181,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,746,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

