General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 15,734,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,498,768. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

