General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lowered by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,327,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,966,000 after buying an additional 558,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

