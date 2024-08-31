Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 2%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 41,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 231,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.40.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

