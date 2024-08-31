Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GMAB. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
