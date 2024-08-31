Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (GENM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 3rd

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Price Performance

Shares of GENM stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21.

