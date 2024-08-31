Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3279 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of GMALY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverages, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

