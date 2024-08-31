Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3279 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance
Shares of GMALY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
