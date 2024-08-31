GGM Financials LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 8.0% of GGM Financials LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GGM Financials LLC owned about 0.51% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 395,070 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 246,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,070,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.