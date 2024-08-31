GGM Financials LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of GGM Financials LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.75. 1,373,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

