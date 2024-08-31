GGM Financials LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,807,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.09. 532,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,082. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.