GGM Financials LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

