GGM Financials LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of GGM Financials LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $551.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.95. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

