Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 103 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.30. 11,109,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.77. The company has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

