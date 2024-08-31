Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.5 %

GSL stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $882.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

