Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

