GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

Get GMS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.