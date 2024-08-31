Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $300,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,858,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,901,788.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

