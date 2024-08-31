GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the July 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FBL stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) by 518.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.52% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

