Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 72,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 47,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

