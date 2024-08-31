Graypoint LLC Acquires 6,082 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,141,000 after buying an additional 3,158,974 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,948 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after acquiring an additional 862,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,886,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. 12,113,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,533. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

