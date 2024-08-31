Graypoint LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.50. 2,058,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

