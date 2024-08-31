Graypoint LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPYG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

