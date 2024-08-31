Graypoint LLC Has $17.21 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.