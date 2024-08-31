Graypoint LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,788 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,356,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 695,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

