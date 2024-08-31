Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $39.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

