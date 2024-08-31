Graypoint LLC Sells 459 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

NFLX stock traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.28. The firm has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.