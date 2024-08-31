Graypoint LLC Sells 7,458 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 0.8% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,275.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 101,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. 2,700,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

