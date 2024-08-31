Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

