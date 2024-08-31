Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

