Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.90.
About Grupo Bimbo
