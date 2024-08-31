Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.420-2.700 EPS.

Guess? stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Guess? has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on GES. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

