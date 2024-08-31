Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 482,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RYCEY opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

