Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,395. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

