Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $134.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

