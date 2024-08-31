Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

