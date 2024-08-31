Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,312 shares of company stock valued at $98,664,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARES opened at $146.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

