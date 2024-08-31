Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $10.50 Million in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of The Descartes Systems Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

